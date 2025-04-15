AIIMS Rishikesh Holds 5th Convocation Ceremony; JP Nadda Inaugurates New Facilities

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh celebrated its 5th convocation ceremony with great fervor and enthusiasm today, presided over by the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. The event was marked by the presence of several distinguished dignitaries including the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami; State Health and Education Minister, Shri Dhan Singh Rawat; Members of Parliament Shri Ajay Bhatt, Shri Ajay Tamta, and Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat; and Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan.

Addressing the gathering, Shri Nadda emphasized the importance of convocation as a milestone in the life of a student, calling it a moment of pride and recognition of their hard-earned achievements. He underlined the government’s ongoing commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare to every citizen, especially the underprivileged.

A Surge in Medical Infrastructure Across India

Shri Nadda highlighted the remarkable growth in India’s healthcare infrastructure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Till the beginning of this century, India had just one AIIMS. Today, we have 22 operational AIIMS institutions across the country,” he stated. AIIMS Rishikesh, he said, has emerged as a standout institution known for its quality healthcare services, medical education, and innovation.

The Union Minister applauded the rapid expansion in the country’s healthcare ecosystem over the past decade. “In the last 10 years, we have witnessed a 101% increase in medical colleges, bringing the total to 780. MBBS seats have increased by 130%, and postgraduate seats have surged by 138%,” he said. He further added that 157 new nursing colleges are being set up across India, many of which are co-located with existing medical colleges.

Ayushman Bharat and Digital Healthcare Initiatives

Speaking about the government’s flagship healthcare schemes, Shri Nadda said, “Today, 1.75 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational, offering a wide range of healthcare and wellness services across India.” He praised AIIMS Rishikesh for its effective use of digital technologies, particularly the eSanjeevani telemedicine platform, which is helping bridge the healthcare gap in remote and underserved regions.

He also appreciated the institute’s exemplary use of helicopter and drone services, which have helped in the rescue and emergency transport of 309 critical patients in the region. Shri Nadda noted that this innovation in emergency response sets a benchmark for other institutions across the country.

Inauguration of New Healthcare Facilities

During the convocation ceremony, the Union Minister also inaugurated several cutting-edge medical facilities aimed at bolstering healthcare services at AIIMS Rishikesh. These include:

A new Integrated Medicine Facility under the Ayush Department

Installation of a PET Scan Machine in the Nuclear Medicine Department

Launch of the Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) in the Radiology Department

A newly established Centre for Advanced Pediatrics under Pediatric Care

These additions are expected to significantly enhance diagnostic and treatment capabilities at the institute.

Call for Compassionate Healthcare

Shri Nadda concluded his address by encouraging the graduating students to carry out their medical responsibilities with compassion, integrity, and dedication. He pointed out that the government invests between Rs. 30–35 lakh in the training of each MBBS student and urged them to give back to society by upholding the highest standards in medical practice.

Celebrating Academic Excellence

As part of the convocation ceremony, Shri Nadda awarded gold medals and degrees to outstanding students from various disciplines. A total of 434 students graduated this year from programs including MBBS, Nursing, Allied Health Sciences, MD/MS/MDS, DM/MCh, Public Health, and PhD. The breakdown is as follows:

98 MBBS students

95 BSc (Hons) Nursing students

54 BSc Allied Health Sciences students

109 MD/MS/MDS students

17 MSc Nursing students

1 MSc Medical Allied student

12 Master of Public Health students

40 DM/MCh students

8 PhD scholars

Ten top-performing students received gold medals for their academic excellence.

Uttarakhand’s Healthcare Progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami also spoke at the event, commending the significant improvements in the healthcare sector over the last decade. “The launch of Ayushman Bharat, the establishment of new AIIMS, and increased access to affordable healthcare have transformed lives across the country,” he said.

He praised AIIMS Rishikesh for its role in offering specialized treatments such as robotic surgeries, neurosurgeries, and radiation therapy, and for the recent launch of heli-ambulance services that enable rapid medical assistance in the hilly terrain of Uttarakhand.

Shri Dhami highlighted the achievement of over 5,000 TB-free Gram Panchayats in the state, reflecting the success of community-driven health initiatives. He also reaffirmed the government’s goal to establish a medical college in every district and expand the reach of Jan Aushadi Kendras for low-cost medicines.

Distinguished Guests and Faculty

The event was attended by several senior officials and faculty members including AIIMS Rishikesh President Prof. Samiran Nandy, Executive Director Prof. Meenu Singh, Dean of Academics Prof. Jaya Chaturvedi, Medical Superintendent Prof. B. Satya Shri, Deputy Director (Administration) Col. Rajiv Sen Roy, Dean of Examinations Prof. Prashant Patil, Financial Advisor Lt. Col. S. Siddharth, and Organizing Committee Chairperson Prof. Latika Mohan. Heads of departments, faculty, staff, students, and family members of the graduates were also present, making it a truly memorable and festive occasion.

As AIIMS Rishikesh steps into another year of medical excellence, the institute continues to stand as a symbol of innovation, service, and academic rigor in India’s rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.