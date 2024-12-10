Left Menu

Rekha Sharma Set for Unopposed Rajya Sabha Entry from Haryana

Rekha Sharma, former head of the National Commission for Women and BJP nominee, filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha bypoll in Haryana. With no opposition, she is poised for an unopposed election. Supported by leading BJP figures, her nomination highlights the party's majority in the Haryana Assembly.

Updated: 10-12-2024 13:15 IST
Rekha Sharma, the former chief of the National Commission for Women and BJP nominee, officially filed her nomination for the upcoming Rajya Sabha bypoll in Haryana on Tuesday, positioning herself as the uncontested candidate.

Supported by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP state president Mohan Lal Badoli, and Minister Krishan Lal Panwar among others, Sharma expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders for this opportunity.

With the BJP holding a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly and the opposition abstaining from fielding a candidate, Sharma is virtually assured her seat. The bypoll follows the vacancy created when Krishan Lal Panwar resigned after being elected as an MLA.

