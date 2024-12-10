Left Menu

Unity Calls in Congress: Chandy Oommen's Stand

Chandy Oommen, Congress MLA and son of late Oommen Chandy, expressed discontent over being sidelined during a by-poll in Palakkad and highlighted the importance of unity within the party. He supports KPCC chief K Sudhakaran amidst internal discussions for a state unit revamp, emphasizing inclusion and equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 13:50 IST
Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chandy Oommen, the Congress MLA and son of the late influential party leader Oommen Chandy, voiced concerns on Tuesday about being sidelined during the Palakkad by-poll, drawing attention to similar practices within the party at lower levels.

Despite advocating for unity, Oommen stood firmly behind KPCC chief K Sudhakaran amid rumors of an impending organizational overhaul in Congress's Kerala chapter, arguing that Sudhakaran's removal is unwarranted.

Reacting to Oommen's comments, senior Congress figure Ramesh Chennithala asserted the importance of maintaining fraternity within the party and addressed the need for consultation with Oommen to address his concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

