K Sudhakaran Criticizes ED Probe Into Kerala CM's Daughter Scandal

The political atmosphere in Kerala is becoming charged as KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran criticized the Enforcement Directorate's probe into a payment scandal allegedly linked to the Chief Minister's daughter, Veena T.

Sudhakaran spoke to reporters in Ahmedabad, asserting that evidence surfacing in the investigation will unequivocally reveal CM Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement. This, he claims, marks a judicial spotlight on a long-standing cover-up.

In contrast, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed skepticism about the probe's outcome, comparing it to the unresolved gold smuggling case associated with Kerala's political elites. The case's progression remains a focal point of media speculation.

