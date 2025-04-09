Left Menu

K Sudhakaran Criticizes ED Probe Into Kerala CM's Daughter Scandal

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran criticized the Enforcement Directorate's probe into an alleged illegal payment scandal involving Kerala CM's daughter, Veena T. He claims the investigation will reveal Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement, despite doubts from Congress member Ramesh Chennithala about the efficacy of the probe.

KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran
  • India

The political atmosphere in Kerala is becoming charged as KPCC Chief K Sudhakaran criticized the Enforcement Directorate's probe into a payment scandal allegedly linked to the Chief Minister's daughter, Veena T.

Sudhakaran spoke to reporters in Ahmedabad, asserting that evidence surfacing in the investigation will unequivocally reveal CM Pinarayi Vijayan's involvement. This, he claims, marks a judicial spotlight on a long-standing cover-up.

In contrast, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed skepticism about the probe's outcome, comparing it to the unresolved gold smuggling case associated with Kerala's political elites. The case's progression remains a focal point of media speculation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

