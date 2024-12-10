Left Menu

Political Drama Unfolds: Priyanka Gandhi Versus Government Over Adani Issue

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the government of avoiding discussions in the Lok Sabha about the Adani controversy by employing diversionary tactics. She dismissed accusations linking Congress to George Soros as ploys to evade the issue, emphasizing the scandal's importance and questioning the government's willingness to engage in debates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 14:52 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 14:52 IST
Political Drama Unfolds: Priyanka Gandhi Versus Government Over Adani Issue
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday charged the government with deliberately hindering the functioning of Lok Sabha. According to her, the ruling party is using this tactic to dodge discussions on the contentious Adani issue.

She accused the government of deflecting attention by alleging Congress' connections with George Soros, branding these claims as baseless diversions. Gandhi expressed surprise at the government's reluctance to convene a debate, citing it as a strategy to keep sensitive matters about the Adani group under wraps.

Raising concerns during a press meet after the Lok Sabha adjournment, she criticized the BJP for allegedly fabricating narratives to avoid addressing accusations made in the US against Adani, calling for transparency and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024