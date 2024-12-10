Political Drama Unfolds: Priyanka Gandhi Versus Government Over Adani Issue

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday charged the government with deliberately hindering the functioning of Lok Sabha. According to her, the ruling party is using this tactic to dodge discussions on the contentious Adani issue.

She accused the government of deflecting attention by alleging Congress' connections with George Soros, branding these claims as baseless diversions. Gandhi expressed surprise at the government's reluctance to convene a debate, citing it as a strategy to keep sensitive matters about the Adani group under wraps.

Raising concerns during a press meet after the Lok Sabha adjournment, she criticized the BJP for allegedly fabricating narratives to avoid addressing accusations made in the US against Adani, calling for transparency and accountability in parliamentary proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)