Kejriwal Rolls Out Auto Driver Benefits Ahead of Delhi Elections

Arvind Kejriwal announced a suite of benefits for Delhi's auto drivers, including Rs 10 lakh insurance and financial aid for daughters' marriages. He also promised uniform allowances and free coaching for their children and revived the 'PoochO' app ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:18 IST
Arvind Kejriwal Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the pivotal Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a series of benefits tailored for the capital's auto drivers.

On Tuesday, during a visit to the Kondli constituency, Kejriwal pledged a Rs 10 lakh insurance and Rs 1 lakh marriage assistance for their daughters.

Moreover, the former chief minister assured drivers of uniform allowances, free children's coaching, and the relaunch of the 'PoochO' app, in hopes of securing a third term against the BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

