Kejriwal Rolls Out Auto Driver Benefits Ahead of Delhi Elections

Ahead of the pivotal Delhi Assembly elections, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal has unveiled a series of benefits tailored for the capital's auto drivers.

On Tuesday, during a visit to the Kondli constituency, Kejriwal pledged a Rs 10 lakh insurance and Rs 1 lakh marriage assistance for their daughters.

Moreover, the former chief minister assured drivers of uniform allowances, free children's coaching, and the relaunch of the 'PoochO' app, in hopes of securing a third term against the BJP and Congress.

(With inputs from agencies.)