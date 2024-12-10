Manish Sisodia's Jangpura Journey: From Patparganj to Hanuman Chalisa
Manish Sisodia, a prominent AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has commenced his campaign in Jangpura after vacating the Patparganj seat. Known for his devotion to Lord Hanuman, Sisodia started his campaign with a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital and promises to continue improving education and infrastructure across Delhi.
In a significant political shift, AAP leader Manish Sisodia launched his election campaign in Jangpura on Tuesday, a day after leaving his long-held Patparganj seat. The campaign began with a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital alongside local residents, underscoring Sisodia's commitment to his faith.
Sisodia, formerly the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is known for his work in education and public infrastructure. He has assured voters that he will continue to champion development across Delhi, regardless of constituency boundaries.
With accusations from the BJP suggesting that Sisodia is seeking a 'safer' seat, the political climate heats up ahead of the upcoming 70-member Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year.
