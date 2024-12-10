Left Menu

Manish Sisodia's Jangpura Journey: From Patparganj to Hanuman Chalisa

Manish Sisodia, a prominent AAP leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has commenced his campaign in Jangpura after vacating the Patparganj seat. Known for his devotion to Lord Hanuman, Sisodia started his campaign with a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital and promises to continue improving education and infrastructure across Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:43 IST
Manish Sisodia's Jangpura Journey: From Patparganj to Hanuman Chalisa
Manish Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political shift, AAP leader Manish Sisodia launched his election campaign in Jangpura on Tuesday, a day after leaving his long-held Patparganj seat. The campaign began with a 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital alongside local residents, underscoring Sisodia's commitment to his faith.

Sisodia, formerly the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is known for his work in education and public infrastructure. He has assured voters that he will continue to champion development across Delhi, regardless of constituency boundaries.

With accusations from the BJP suggesting that Sisodia is seeking a 'safer' seat, the political climate heats up ahead of the upcoming 70-member Delhi Assembly elections scheduled for February next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024