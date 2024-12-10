Trump Organization's Ethical Separation Pledge Amid Global Interests
Eric Trump announced that the Trump Organization will ensure a strong ethical separation from U.S. government activities. Despite having significant overseas interests, the organization remains primarily U.S.-focused. Eric emphasized his commitment to ethical management, especially in navigating potential conflicts of interest during his father's political engagements.
Eric Trump has assured the public that the Trump Organization will maintain a robust separation between its business operations and the U.S. government following his father's political roles, as confirmed in an interview with Reuters.
The company, predominantly based in the United States, holds substantial international investments, notably in regions such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While Trump retained ownership during his presidency, management was shifted to his sons, Eric and Donald Jr.
Speaking at a Bitcoin conference, Eric Trump emphasized the ethical obligations of handling the family business amidst political ties, vowing to responsibly manage any conflicts of interest that arise, similar to measures taken during Donald Trump's initial term in office.
(With inputs from agencies.)
