Trump Organization's Ethical Separation Pledge Amid Global Interests

Eric Trump has assured the public that the Trump Organization will maintain a robust separation between its business operations and the U.S. government following his father's political roles, as confirmed in an interview with Reuters.

The company, predominantly based in the United States, holds substantial international investments, notably in regions such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE. While Trump retained ownership during his presidency, management was shifted to his sons, Eric and Donald Jr.

Speaking at a Bitcoin conference, Eric Trump emphasized the ethical obligations of handling the family business amidst political ties, vowing to responsibly manage any conflicts of interest that arise, similar to measures taken during Donald Trump's initial term in office.

