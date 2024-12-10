Presidential Preparations: Ensuring a Smooth Sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam

As President Droupadi Murmu gears up for a five-day retreat at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, officials in Telangana are working overtime to ensure her visit goes off without a hitch.

Under the guidance of Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, arrangements are in full swing, with a focus on wildlife control. Snake catchers will be on standby, and teams are being assembled to handle potential monkey and bee disturbances during the President's stay.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam, rich in history and cultural significance, represents the integrative role of the President's office. Originally acquired from the Nizam of Hyderabad post-independence, this exquisite retreat is a testament to the unity and diversity of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)