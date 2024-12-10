Left Menu

Presidential Preparations: Ensuring a Smooth Sojourn at the Rashtrapati Nilayam

President Droupadi Murmu will visit the Rashtrapati Nilayam from December 17 to 21. Telangana officials are ensuring thorough preparations, including snake and monkey control at the venue. Rashtrapati Nilayam, a symbol of national unity, is an official retreat located in Bolarum, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad | Updated: 10-12-2024 17:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

As President Droupadi Murmu gears up for a five-day retreat at the historic Rashtrapati Nilayam in Hyderabad, officials in Telangana are working overtime to ensure her visit goes off without a hitch.

Under the guidance of Telangana Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari, arrangements are in full swing, with a focus on wildlife control. Snake catchers will be on standby, and teams are being assembled to handle potential monkey and bee disturbances during the President's stay.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam, rich in history and cultural significance, represents the integrative role of the President's office. Originally acquired from the Nizam of Hyderabad post-independence, this exquisite retreat is a testament to the unity and diversity of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

