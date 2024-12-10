SM Krishna: The Architect of Brand Bengaluru's Tech Transformation

Somanahalli Malliah Krishna, fondly referred to as SMK, is acclaimed for creating 'Brand Bengaluru,' transforming the city into a thriving tech hub as Karnataka's Chief Minister.

With an impressive academic background, Krishna was instrumental in promoting the tech industry, contributing significantly to Bengaluru's growth as an alternative to Silicon Valley.

Throughout his five-decade political career, Krishna held numerous positions at both state and central levels, culminating in key roles such as the Governor of Maharashtra and Union External Affairs Minister before retiring from politics in 2023.

