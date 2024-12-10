SM Krishna: The Architect of Brand Bengaluru's Tech Transformation
Somanahalli Malliah Krishna, also known as SM Krishna, played a pivotal role in establishing Bengaluru as a global tech hub during his tenure as Karnataka's Chief Minister. His political career spanned five decades, serving in various influential roles, and he significantly boosted the IT sector in Karnataka.
Somanahalli Malliah Krishna, fondly referred to as SMK, is acclaimed for creating 'Brand Bengaluru,' transforming the city into a thriving tech hub as Karnataka's Chief Minister.
With an impressive academic background, Krishna was instrumental in promoting the tech industry, contributing significantly to Bengaluru's growth as an alternative to Silicon Valley.
Throughout his five-decade political career, Krishna held numerous positions at both state and central levels, culminating in key roles such as the Governor of Maharashtra and Union External Affairs Minister before retiring from politics in 2023.
