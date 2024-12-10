Opposition Rallies Over Adani Controversy: A Call for Justice

In a bold demonstration against what they describe as collusion, several Opposition MPs on Tuesday gathered at the Parliament premises. They carried bags emblazoned with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, coupled with the phrase 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai.'

This protest is part of an increasing number of actions led by Congress, occurring daily ahead of the parliamentary sessions. Notable figures, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined forces with MPs from parties like DMK, JMM, and the Left.

The demand is clear: a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against Adani, following reports of an indictment by a US court. Despite the Adani Group's dismissal of the accusations as 'baseless,' the call for justice resonates strong within the ranks of the opposition.

(With inputs from agencies.)