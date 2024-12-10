Opposition Rallies Over Adani Controversy: A Call for Justice
Opposition MPs, led by Congress, protested in the Parliament premises over the Adani controversy, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe. Demonstrators carried bags with caricatures of PM Modi and Gautam Adani, highlighting alleged collusion. This marks a series of protests pressing for justice and accountability.
- Country:
- India
In a bold demonstration against what they describe as collusion, several Opposition MPs on Tuesday gathered at the Parliament premises. They carried bags emblazoned with caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and billionaire Gautam Adani, coupled with the phrase 'Modi Adani Bhai Bhai.'
This protest is part of an increasing number of actions led by Congress, occurring daily ahead of the parliamentary sessions. Notable figures, including Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, joined forces with MPs from parties like DMK, JMM, and the Left.
The demand is clear: a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the allegations against Adani, following reports of an indictment by a US court. Despite the Adani Group's dismissal of the accusations as 'baseless,' the call for justice resonates strong within the ranks of the opposition.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Protests in Kochi Ignite Demand for Waqf Act Amendments
Parliament Under Scrutiny: Opposition-Accusations and Government's Stance
Kochi Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amidst Legislative Scrutiny
Uttar Pradesh Violence: Congress Leader Condemns 'Conspiracy' Amid Mosque Survey Clashes
Kochi’s Munambam Community Protests Against Waqf Act Amendments