Left Menu

Congress Challenges BJP Over Soros Ties Amidst Adani Controversy

The Congress accused the BJP of using US billionaire George Soros as a scapegoat to shield Gautam Adani amidst allegations of financial irregularities. They questioned Soros's unchallenged business presence in India and demanded a parliamentary probe into the Adani Group's dealings, asserting BJP's diversion tactics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 19:09 IST
Congress Challenges BJP Over Soros Ties Amidst Adani Controversy
George Soros
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Congress party accused the BJP of using US billionaire George Soros as an excuse to protect business magnate Gautam Adani from accusations of financial misconduct. The Congress alleged that BJP leaders were collaborating with Soros-backed organizations.

Congress also demanded explanations as to why Soros's business operations continued unchecked in India amid reports of his involvement in anti-national activities. They urged the government to pursue Soros's extradition if the allegations held substance.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the BJP for stalling parliamentary proceedings to distract from the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Adani Group's alleged violations. Meanwhile, the opposition refuted BJP's claims of Congress colluding with Soros and anti-India forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024