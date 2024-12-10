Congress Challenges BJP Over Soros Ties Amidst Adani Controversy

On Tuesday, the Congress party accused the BJP of using US billionaire George Soros as an excuse to protect business magnate Gautam Adani from accusations of financial misconduct. The Congress alleged that BJP leaders were collaborating with Soros-backed organizations.

Congress also demanded explanations as to why Soros's business operations continued unchecked in India amid reports of his involvement in anti-national activities. They urged the government to pursue Soros's extradition if the allegations held substance.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the BJP for stalling parliamentary proceedings to distract from the demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation into Adani Group's alleged violations. Meanwhile, the opposition refuted BJP's claims of Congress colluding with Soros and anti-India forces.

