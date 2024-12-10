Tamil Nadu BJP Denounces 'Political Theatre' Over Tungsten Mining Allegations

The Tamil Nadu BJP has slammed both the DMK and AIADMK for what it calls unfounded allegations against the controversial tungsten mining project in Madurai. State spokesperson ANS Prasad labeled the protest in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly as 'drama' and accused the two parties of attempting to mislead the public.

This political confrontation comes amid ongoing tensions between the Tamil Nadu government and the Centre over the proposed project. Earlier in the week, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a resolution opposing the mining initiative, with Chief Minister MK Stalin vowing not to allow the project during his tenure.

BJP leaders maintain that the Modi government remains committed to agricultural welfare and that any claims of central imposition of the project are baseless. The BJP asserts that local input will be considered before any project decisions are made, and any current claims by the opposition are dismissed as politically motivated misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)