Left Menu

Justice Prevails: Madurai Corporation Ordered to Pay Lawyer's Unsettled Fees

The Madurai Corporation has been directed by Justice G R Swaminathan to settle outstanding fees for their former lawyer, P Thirumalai. Highlighting fair labor principles, the judge criticized exorbitant legal fees and pushed for financial transparency, ensuring Thirumalai receives the Rs 13.05 lakh owed for years of dedicated service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 20-12-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 23:06 IST
Justice Prevails: Madurai Corporation Ordered to Pay Lawyer's Unsettled Fees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant ruling, Justice G R Swaminathan has ordered the Madurai Corporation to resolve the long-standing issue of unpaid fees claimed by their former lawyer, P Thirumalai. The directive emphasized the principle of fairness and prompt payment, referencing a famous saying attributed to Prophet Muhammad.

The judge criticized the prevalent practice of paying high fees to certain advocates for single court appearances, noting instances where exorbitant amounts were spent despite financial constraints cited by institutions like the university. He pointed out that even in minor matters, expensive legal counsel was unnecessarily employed.

The court sympathized with Thirumalai, who served as the Madurai City Municipal Corporation's standing counsel from 1992 to 2006. The overdue amount of Rs 13.05 lakh will be settled within four months following the verification of fee bills, bringing relief to Thirumalai after years of financial struggle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025