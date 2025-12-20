Justice Prevails: Madurai Corporation Ordered to Pay Lawyer's Unsettled Fees

In a significant ruling, Justice G R Swaminathan has ordered the Madurai Corporation to resolve the long-standing issue of unpaid fees claimed by their former lawyer, P Thirumalai. The directive emphasized the principle of fairness and prompt payment, referencing a famous saying attributed to Prophet Muhammad.

The judge criticized the prevalent practice of paying high fees to certain advocates for single court appearances, noting instances where exorbitant amounts were spent despite financial constraints cited by institutions like the university. He pointed out that even in minor matters, expensive legal counsel was unnecessarily employed.

The court sympathized with Thirumalai, who served as the Madurai City Municipal Corporation's standing counsel from 1992 to 2006. The overdue amount of Rs 13.05 lakh will be settled within four months following the verification of fee bills, bringing relief to Thirumalai after years of financial struggle.

