AAP Accuses BJP of Anti-Jat Bias in Shokeen Ministerial Delay

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has raised allegations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing it of harboring an 'anti-Jat mindset' by delaying the swearing-in of Raghuvinder Shokeen as a minister in the Delhi government.

Shokeen, who was set to replace Kailash Gahlot after his departure from AAP to join BJP, has faced delays despite his appointment being announced over twenty days ago. This delay has been perceived by AAP as deliberate and politically motivated.

AAP leaders, during a press conference, questioned whether the BJP's reluctance to appoint Shokeen is an effort to diminish the political influence of Jats and farmers in Delhi. The delay has caused unrest across rural Delhi as political tensions escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)