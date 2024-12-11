Trump Appoints Ronald Johnson as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico
Donald Trump has appointed Ronald Johnson, a former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, as the next ambassador to Mexico. With extensive CIA experience, Johnson is tasked with managing U.S.-Mexico relations amid Trump's strict immigration policies. Mexico seeks an agreement on handling deportees from third countries.
Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Ronald Johnson, a former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, as the new United States ambassador to Mexico. Johnson's appointment comes with over 20 years of experience in the CIA, as Trump emphasized on Tuesday via social media.
Trump's election campaign heavily focused on curbing illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Mexico has been pivotal in U.S. immigration policy by accepting migrants from nations like Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.
Senator Marco Rubio, tapped for the role of Secretary of State, is set to collaborate with Johnson to further America's foreign policies. As Trump prepares to take office in January, Mexico is negotiating with him regarding the deportation of its citizens and potential third-country deportees.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tech Giants Challenge Australia's Child Social Media Bill
Govt Approves Reforms to Empower CHPs in Social Housing Delivery
Ex-CJI Chandrachud Clarifies Judiciary's Role Amid Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
Adani Group's Financial Turmoil and Global Repercussions Amid Bribery Charges
Trump's Tariff Talk Strikes Financial Markets