Trump Appoints Ronald Johnson as U.S. Ambassador to Mexico

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 08:01 IST
Donald Trump has announced the appointment of Ronald Johnson, a former U.S. ambassador to El Salvador, as the new United States ambassador to Mexico. Johnson's appointment comes with over 20 years of experience in the CIA, as Trump emphasized on Tuesday via social media.

Trump's election campaign heavily focused on curbing illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, and Mexico has been pivotal in U.S. immigration policy by accepting migrants from nations like Cuba, Haiti, and Venezuela.

Senator Marco Rubio, tapped for the role of Secretary of State, is set to collaborate with Johnson to further America's foreign policies. As Trump prepares to take office in January, Mexico is negotiating with him regarding the deportation of its citizens and potential third-country deportees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

