Strategic Alliance: US, Australia, and Japan Strengthen Military Ties Amid Rising Regional Tensions

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin expressed confidence in the enhanced military capabilities of the United States, Australia, and Japan during joint exercises, amidst rising tensions in the region. The drills, known as Yama Sakura 87, took place at Japan's Camp Asaka and demonstrated the nations' closer defense cooperation.

While in Japan, Austin emphasized the strong alliance between the US and Japan, highlighting the pair's commitment to regional security amid global political changes. He also noted the significance of cooperating with Tokyo and Seoul for ensuring stability in Asia.

The exercises, the largest of their kind since 1982, involved over 7,000 service members performing various operations, emphasizing space and cyber defense. This initiative underscores Japan's efforts as part of its 2022 security strategy to build military strength against threats from China, North Korea, and Russia.

