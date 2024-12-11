Macron and Ivanishvili Discuss Georgia's EU Protests

In a significant diplomatic engagement, French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed concern over the recent crackdown on pro-European Union protests in Georgia. He conveyed this during a phone call with Georgian billionaire and influential politician, Bidzina Ivanishvili, known for his complex ties with Russia.

Macron's office detailed the conversation, highlighting France's support for peaceful demonstrations and the release of those detained in the unrest. The protests, which erupted due to Georgia's delayed bid for EU membership, have led to hundreds of arrests, drawing international criticism and affecting the nation's ties with the EU.

The phone call comes amidst a tense climate where accusations are traded between the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition quarters. The handling of the protests has sparked debate over Georgia's political direction, with criticisms of Russian influence in its governance structure.

