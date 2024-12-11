Merz Pushes for Unified European Defense Strategy Amid Growing Challenges
Friedrich Merz opposes new special funds for Germany's military spending, advocating budget reviews instead. As Germany approaches elections, he envisions a European group, including Poland, France, and Britain, to focus on Ukraine defense strategies. Merz warns against individual state agendas, urging coordinated European defense efforts.
Germany can sustain future military spending increases without introducing a special funding mechanism, but greater coordination with European allies is necessary, according to Friedrich Merz, the leading candidate for Germany's next chancellor.
Merz, head of the opposition conservatives, stated that a special fund like the 100 billion euros ($105 billion) non-budgetary financing by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is unnecessary with a thorough budget review. Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, Germany has been pressured to maintain defense spending above the NATO target of 2% of GDP and revamp its defense capabilities.
Merz emphasizes the formation of a European contact group to back Ukraine, which should include frontline states like Poland, nuclear powers like Britain and France, and Germany. This group would consolidate a common opinion and approach towards Ukraine, avoiding fragmented state proposals and ensuring a unified European stance on defense.
(With inputs from agencies.)
