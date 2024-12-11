Merz Pushes for Unified European Defense Strategy Amid Growing Challenges

Germany can sustain future military spending increases without introducing a special funding mechanism, but greater coordination with European allies is necessary, according to Friedrich Merz, the leading candidate for Germany's next chancellor.

Merz, head of the opposition conservatives, stated that a special fund like the 100 billion euros ($105 billion) non-budgetary financing by Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government is unnecessary with a thorough budget review. Following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, Germany has been pressured to maintain defense spending above the NATO target of 2% of GDP and revamp its defense capabilities.

Merz emphasizes the formation of a European contact group to back Ukraine, which should include frontline states like Poland, nuclear powers like Britain and France, and Germany. This group would consolidate a common opinion and approach towards Ukraine, avoiding fragmented state proposals and ensuring a unified European stance on defense.

