Germany on The Brink: Early Election Looms

Chancellor Olaf Scholz has formally set Germany on the path to an early election, signaling political turbulence by requesting a confidence vote in the Bundestag. This decision follows the collapse of his three-party coalition, triggered by disagreements on rejuvenating Germany's stagnant economy.

The confidence vote, scheduled for next Monday, is a crucial step. If Scholz loses, which analysts predict, President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will decide whether to dissolve the parliament. The prospect of an early election now looms large, with February 23 set as the tentative date.

Polls suggest the center-left Social Democrats trail the opposition Union bloc. The stakes for Scholz are high, as the Greens and the far-right Alternative for Germany position themselves in the race, albeit with different challenges and prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)