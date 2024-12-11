Devendra Fadnavis: Maharashtra's Chief Minister in Action
Devendra Fadnavis, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Maharashtra, met with key Indian leaders, including President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He presented an idol of Lord Vitthal-Rukmini to President Murmu during their meeting, aiming to strengthen relationships and further Maharashtra's development.
Devendra Fadnavis, the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, has been actively engaging with India's top leaders this week. On Wednesday, he paid a visit to President Draupadi Murmu, where he presented her with a 'murti' of Lord Vitthal-Rukmini, a revered deity in Maharashtra. The gesture was aimed at solidifying state-level and national ties.
Following his meeting with the president, Fadnavis also met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. A picture of their encounter was shared by the vice president's secretariat, underscoring the cordial relations between government officials. These meetings come as Fadnavis embarks on his third term as chief minister.
Further engagements included a discussion with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who expressed confidence in Fadnavis's dynamic leadership to propel Maharashtra's development forward. Additionally, Fadnavis also had a meeting with Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, along with BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, highlighting a collaborative approach to the state's progress.
