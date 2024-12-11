Shiv Sena's Cabinet Shuffle Sparks Political Waves

The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is reportedly planning a significant cabinet reshuffle, with three former ministers potentially facing exclusion. Party insiders have expressed dissatisfaction with the ministers' performance and inaccessibility, prompting calls for new faces.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office confirmed discussions around the cabinet's composition, although Shinde himself has not traveled to Delhi for talks. His aide emphasized that internal party concerns were raised regarding the ministers from Konkan, western Maharashtra, and Marathwada.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is in Delhi for a courtesy visit with key national leaders. The cabinet expansion is anticipated to be completed by December 14, aligning with the upcoming winter session of the state legislature.

(With inputs from agencies.)