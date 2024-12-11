Remembering Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Remembered by Prime Minister Modi

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Modi extolled Mukherjee as a distinguished public figure, renowned for his statesmanship, exceptional administrative abilities, and vast repository of wisdom.

Mukherjee, a seasoned leader in the Congress party, had served as a Union minister in multiple governments prior to becoming India's 13th president. His passing on August 31, 2020, marked the end of an era.

Modi expressed deep appreciation for Mukherjee's invaluable contributions to India's development and his unique talent for building consensus across diverse factions, attributing these to Mukherjee's extensive governmental experience and profound understanding of India's cultural ethos.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to realizing Mukherjee's vision for the nation while acknowledging heartfelt memories shared by Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha. Her video reflected on the rare camaraderie between Modi and Mukherjee, which flourished despite their differing ideological backgrounds and was based on mutual respect and a shared dedication to the country.

