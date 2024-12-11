Left Menu

Remembering Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Remembered by Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, highlighting his statesmanship, administrative skills, and consensus-building prowess. Modi cherished his association with Mukherjee, emphasizing their unique camaraderie transcending political boundaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:22 IST
Remembering Pranab Mukherjee: A Statesman Remembered by Prime Minister Modi
Pranab Mukherjee
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi honored the memory of former President Pranab Mukherjee on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Modi extolled Mukherjee as a distinguished public figure, renowned for his statesmanship, exceptional administrative abilities, and vast repository of wisdom.

Mukherjee, a seasoned leader in the Congress party, had served as a Union minister in multiple governments prior to becoming India's 13th president. His passing on August 31, 2020, marked the end of an era.

Modi expressed deep appreciation for Mukherjee's invaluable contributions to India's development and his unique talent for building consensus across diverse factions, attributing these to Mukherjee's extensive governmental experience and profound understanding of India's cultural ethos.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment to realizing Mukherjee's vision for the nation while acknowledging heartfelt memories shared by Mukherjee's daughter, Sharmistha. Her video reflected on the rare camaraderie between Modi and Mukherjee, which flourished despite their differing ideological backgrounds and was based on mutual respect and a shared dedication to the country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

Trump's Controversial Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

 United States
2
Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

Kash Patel's Historic Nomination to Lead FBI Gains Momentum

 United States
3
Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

Capturing the Chaos: Suspect in UnitedHealth Executive's Murder Arrested

 Global
4
Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

Homecoming: Ukrainian Kids Return Amidst Political Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024