Nasdaq Soars Past 20,000: A Tech-driven Triumph

The Nasdaq index has surpassed 20,000 points, driven by a surge in technology stocks amid hopes for favorable policies under Donald Trump's administration and expectations of AI-enhanced earnings. Major tech companies, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Apple contribute significantly to the rally, forming a strong $3-trillion club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Nasdaq index has breached the historic 20,000-point mark, demonstrating an overwhelming surge driven by technology stocks. The rally, fueled by anticipations of relaxed regulations under Donald Trump's presidency, highlights the strength of the tech sector.

Key technology giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple have been instrumental in propelling the index to a new zenith, reflecting an impressive 33% increase this year. These companies continue to define the $3-trillion club, with Apple's narrow lead.

The significant milestone of 19,000 points was achieved post the U.S. elections in November, where a Republican sweep generated optimism around tech-friendly policies. Potential tax cuts, regulatory easing, and ongoing Federal Reserve support are maintaining this positive momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

