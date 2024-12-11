Nasdaq Soars Past 20,000: A Tech-driven Triumph

The Nasdaq index has breached the historic 20,000-point mark, demonstrating an overwhelming surge driven by technology stocks. The rally, fueled by anticipations of relaxed regulations under Donald Trump's presidency, highlights the strength of the tech sector.

Key technology giants such as Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple have been instrumental in propelling the index to a new zenith, reflecting an impressive 33% increase this year. These companies continue to define the $3-trillion club, with Apple's narrow lead.

The significant milestone of 19,000 points was achieved post the U.S. elections in November, where a Republican sweep generated optimism around tech-friendly policies. Potential tax cuts, regulatory easing, and ongoing Federal Reserve support are maintaining this positive momentum.

(With inputs from agencies.)