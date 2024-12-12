Biden's Middle East Diplomacy: A Race Against Time

U.S. President Joe Biden's top aides embarked on a critical diplomatic mission to the Middle East on Wednesday. Their goal is to secure a Gaza ceasefire and progress in Syria's transition after Bashar al-Assad's overthrow. The effort includes key visits by Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan to several regional powers.

The success of these high-level talks could significantly influence Biden's legacy in Middle Eastern diplomacy as he nears the end of his term. However, ambiguity remains about whether the U.S. can achieve lasting agreements in the region before former President Donald Trump reassumes office on January 20.

Central to the agenda is Syria's future. Over the weekend, opposition forces toppled Assad, closing a 50-year dynasty. The Biden administration is seeking a Syrian-led government transition, while also negotiating with controversial rebel groups. A parallel focus is the ongoing efforts to mediate a Gaza ceasefire and hostage release amid Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)