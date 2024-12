Chris Wray: Departure Amidst Political Turmoil in the FBI

FBI Director Chris Wray announced his intention to step down early next year, following President-elect Donald Trump's indication to replace him. Wray, appointed in 2017 by Trump, a fellow Republican, has faced mounting pressure amidst claims of political bias within the FBI.

Wray's resignation aligns with the end of the current administration in January. His successor, Kash Patel, promises a seamless transition. Wray reiterated his commitment to the FBI's duties, emphasizing his impartial, law-abiding record despite intensified scrutiny.

Throughout his tenure, Wray's leadership witnessed contentious investigations into Trump's campaign and the Capitol riots, alongside substantial reforms in securing FISA warrants. Wray's focus remains on the FBI's mission to ensure American safety and uphold foundational principles.

(With inputs from agencies.)