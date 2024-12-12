Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Hungary Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine criticized Viktor Orban, Hungary's Prime Minister, over his call to Russian President Putin, claiming it undermines Western unity. Orban proposed a 'Christmas ceasefire,' but Kyiv interprets it as favoring Russia. Orban's ties with Putin and moves perceived as elevating Russia's status remain points of contention.

Prime Minister

Ukraine has criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a recent phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing Orban of weakening Western unity. Kyiv claims Budapest's actions counter efforts for a 'Christmas ceasefire' in the ongoing war.

Orban's hour-long discussion with Putin occurred amid growing uncertainties as former President Donald Trump plans to influence the conflict's direction. Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenskiy directly challenged Orban's motives, emphasizing the need to maintain Western solidarity.

Despite Orban's proposal for a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, Ukraine sees such moves as potentially bolstering Russia's strategic position. Kyiv maintains that unconditional peace involves security guarantees, like NATO membership, which Russia opposes.

