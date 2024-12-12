House Approves Sweeping Defence Bill with Controversial Social Provisions

The U.S. House of Representatives has approved an $895 billion defence spending bill, marking an unprecedented 1% budget increase. The measure promises a substantial pay raise for enlisted service members, with junior personnel expected to receive a 14.5% hike, underscoring efforts to tackle rising living costs and subpar living conditions that have plagued military families. The legislation also accommodates additional resources for child care and housing.

However, the bill has sparked controversy owing to its inclusion of a ban on transgender medical treatments for military children, a clause that has drawn ire from several Democratic lawmakers. Critics, like Rep. Adam Smith of Washington, argue that the ban unnecessarily politicizes defence legislation and withholds crucial medical care from minors suffering from gender dysphoria.

The defence bill, while successfully passing the House with bipartisan support, has faced pushback in the Senate where there's a demand for increased defence allocations beyond the projected amount. Lawmakers remain divided over approaches to bolster defence capabilities, particularly against adversaries like China, while balancing sensitive social issues intertwined within the defence discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)