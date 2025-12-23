Growing Bipartisan Pressure Over Delayed Epstein Document Release

The delayed release of Jeffrey Epstein's documents by the U.S. Department of Justice has sparked bipartisan outrage, with lawmakers pressing Attorney General Pam Bondi to accelerate the process or face contempt charges. Former President Bill Clinton has called for the immediate release of all documentation related to him.

The issue has deepened divides within the Republican Party, with debates over transparency persisting despite legislation mandating full disclosure. Concerns also mount over whether the DOJ is selectively releasing information to protect certain individuals.

Legislation has been introduced in the Senate to ensure Congress gains full access to all documents, but progress remains on hold. The ongoing controversy underscores a pressing need for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)