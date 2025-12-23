Left Menu

Growing Bipartisan Pressure Over Delayed Epstein Document Release

Bipartisan frustration is escalating over the U.S. Department of Justice's slow release of Jeffrey Epstein's documents. Lawmakers threaten Attorney General Pam Bondi with contempt of Congress unless documents are released. Former President Bill Clinton demands immediate disclosure, while suspicions rise regarding selective DOJ document releases involving Epstein.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 05:16 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 05:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The delayed release of Jeffrey Epstein's documents by the U.S. Department of Justice has sparked bipartisan outrage, with lawmakers pressing Attorney General Pam Bondi to accelerate the process or face contempt charges. Former President Bill Clinton has called for the immediate release of all documentation related to him.

The issue has deepened divides within the Republican Party, with debates over transparency persisting despite legislation mandating full disclosure. Concerns also mount over whether the DOJ is selectively releasing information to protect certain individuals.

Legislation has been introduced in the Senate to ensure Congress gains full access to all documents, but progress remains on hold. The ongoing controversy underscores a pressing need for transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

