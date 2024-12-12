Biden Nomination for Labor Board Rejected, Paving Way for Trump's Picks

In a critical decision, the U.S. Senate on Wednesday turned down Democratic President Joe Biden's nomination of Lauren McFerran for a new term at the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). This rejection opens the door for President-elect Donald Trump to influence the agency's direction as he assumes office.

With a 50-49 vote, the Senate chose not to proceed with confirming McFerran, whose current term is nearing its end. This vote was significantly impacted by Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, Democrats who diverged from their party during Biden's tenure over various issues, essentially becoming catalysts in the decision.

The NLRB, which protects workers' rights to unionize, currently sees Democrats holding a 2-1 majority. However, Trump's appointments are anticipated to swiftly balance the board in favor of more business-friendly decisions. The business community has welcomed the Senate's move, criticizing McFerran's tenure for being overly union-biased.

(With inputs from agencies.)