South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Rise of Public Anger

North Korean media reports growing public anger in South Korea against President Yoon Suk Yeol, following his short-lived martial law. The political tension between ruling and opposition parties is escalating, with Yoon now banned from travel and under investigation for his attempt to impose martial law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 04:23 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 04:23 IST
  • South Korea

In a recent development, North Korean media has reported escalating public anger in South Korea towards President Yoon Suk Yeol. This sentiment follows the brief imposition of martial law by Yoon, which lasted just six hours before being retracted due to parliamentary pressure.

According to North Korean state media outlet KCNA, there are increasing calls for the impeachment of 'puppet' Yoon amid what they describe as intensifying political turmoil. The ruling and opposition parties in South Korea appear to be deeply divided over Yoon's actions and their consequences.

The report further revealed that President Yoon has been prohibited from leaving the country and has been named as a suspect in investigations concerning his attempt to enforce martial law. This commentary marks the first public acknowledgment by North Korean media since the decree was issued and subsequently overturned.

(With inputs from agencies.)

