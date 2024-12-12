Left Menu

South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges

South Koreas president defended his martial law decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges in a statement Thursday suggesting he has no intention of resigning and rejecting the impeachment attempts and investigations into last weeks move.Yoon Suk Yeols televised statement Thursday came hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submits a new impeachment motion against Yoon.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 12-12-2024 06:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 06:51 IST
South Korean president says martial law was an act of governance and denies rebellion charges
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korea's president defended his martial law decree as an act of governance and denied rebellion charges in a statement Thursday suggesting he has no intention of resigning and rejecting the impeachment attempts and investigations into last week's move.

Yoon Suk Yeol's televised statement Thursday came hours before the main liberal opposition Democratic Party submits a new impeachment motion against Yoon. The opposition party plans to put the motion on a floor vote this Saturday. Its earlier attempt to impeach Yoon fell through last Saturday, with ruling party lawmakers boycotting a vote at the National Assembly.

Yoon's December 3 martial law decree has generated political chaos and protests calling for his ouster.

"I will fight to the end, to prevent the forces and criminal groups that have been responsible for paralysing the country's government and disrupting the nation's constitutional order from threatening the future of the Republic of Korea," Yoon said.

Yoon said his martial law introduction was meant to defend the county's liberal democracy and constitutional order in the face of the liberal opposition party, which he says threatens the constitution.

Yoo said his martial law decree was an act of governance that cannot be the subject of investigations and doesn't amount to rebellion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024