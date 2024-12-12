Left Menu

Trade Titan's Sudden Demise: Farewell to Yu Jianhua

Yu Jianhua, China's customs chief and a key figure in international trade negotiations, passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness. Serving as a top trade negotiator during Trump's presidency, Yu played a crucial role in navigating trade tensions. He had held numerous influential positions, including China's permanent representative to the WTO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 12-12-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 10:06 IST
Trade Titan's Sudden Demise: Farewell to Yu Jianhua
  • Country:
  • China

Yu Jianhua, China's customs chief, unexpectedly passed away from a sudden illness on Tuesday, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs. Emergency efforts to save the 63-year-old official were unsuccessful, and details of his illness remain undisclosed.

Yu was actively engaged in several meetings leading up to his demise, including a significant one with senior Chinese officials from Jilin. His last recorded public function was with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren.

Yu served as the director of the General Administration of Customs since April 2022 and was instrumental in trade negotiations during Trump's presidency. He also held significant roles, such as vice commerce minister and China's representative to the WTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024