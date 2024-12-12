Trade Titan's Sudden Demise: Farewell to Yu Jianhua

Yu Jianhua, China's customs chief, unexpectedly passed away from a sudden illness on Tuesday, according to a statement from the General Administration of Customs. Emergency efforts to save the 63-year-old official were unsuccessful, and details of his illness remain undisclosed.

Yu was actively engaged in several meetings leading up to his demise, including a significant one with senior Chinese officials from Jilin. His last recorded public function was with Chilean Foreign Minister Alberto van Klaveren.

Yu served as the director of the General Administration of Customs since April 2022 and was instrumental in trade negotiations during Trump's presidency. He also held significant roles, such as vice commerce minister and China's representative to the WTO.

(With inputs from agencies.)