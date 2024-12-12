South Korean President Faces Impeachment Amid Controversy
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is facing a political crisis as his own party leans toward impeaching him following his martial law order. Allegations of a North Korean hack and tensions with the opposition further complicate the situation, potentially leading to a Constitutional Court decision.
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol declared his intention to fight to the bitter end as political tensions mount, with his party inching closer to siding with the opposition to impeach him.
Amid accusations of a North Korean hack on South Korea's election commission, Yoon's political future hangs in the balance. The fallout from his martial law declaration and allegations of insurrection have caused a major political crisis, threatening the stability of Asia's fourth-largest economy.
With a parliamentary vote looming and the possibility of a Constitutional Court showdown, Yoon remains defiant, framing the opposition as destabilizing forces within the country.
