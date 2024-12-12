Left Menu

Swiss National Bank's Possible Return to Negative Rates

Swiss National Bank Chairman Martin Schlegel indicated the potential, albeit reduced, possibility of returning to negative interest rates. While the likelihood is smaller following recent changes, negative rates are not entirely ruled out. Schlegel recalled the SNB's previous use of this policy until 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bern | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:34 IST
Swiss National Bank's Possible Return to Negative Rates
Swiss National Bank Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

Swiss National Bank Chair Martin Schlegel has hinted at a slight possibility of reintroducing negative interest rates, although the chance of such a move has diminished following the bank's recent cost-cutting measures.

In a statement to reporters, Schlegel indicated that while the prospect of future negative rates is small, it cannot be entirely dismissed.

This announcement comes after the SNB deployed negative interest rates for seven years until 2022, a policy Schlegel admitted was not favored by the central bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024