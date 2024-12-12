Arvind Kejriwal Announces Enhanced Financial Aid for Delhi Women
Delhi CM Atishi praised Arvind Kejriwal for understanding women's needs. Initially, a scheme to provide Rs 1,000 to women was introduced but delayed due to Kejriwal's arrest. Now revised, women will receive Rs 2,100 monthly, aiming to support them better amid inflation. Registration starts soon.
By Niranjan Mishra, New Delhi: On Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi hailed Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal as a significant leader, emphasizing his unique understanding of women's challenges.
At a press briefing, Atishi stressed that Kejriwal is the first leader in the nation's history to empathize with women's struggles. "Arvind Kejriwal recognized that women often rely on male figures for basic needs, be it their fathers, husbands, or sons," she shared, referencing a Rs 1,000 financial aid scheme for women announced in March, which faced delays due to Kejriwal's arrest.
Regarding recent developments, Atishi affirmed that Kejriwal promised Rs 2,100 to every women from Delhi's government after the next election. Kejriwal declared, "Two significant initiatives have been announced today, focusing exclusively on empowering Delhi's women." Approval from a cabinet meeting earlier today has implemented the scheme, with registration set to commence promptly. Although immediate disbursement is on hold due to forthcoming elections, Kejriwal assured that the revised amount seeks to more effectively meet women's financial requirements amid inflation.
