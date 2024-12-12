India's Ambitious 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative Gains Cabinet Approval

India's Union Cabinet has given the green light to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, a move that has been praised by Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister, Satya Kumar Yadav. The bill's approval, seen as a significant push for uninterrupted development, highlights the government's commitment to achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Health Minister Yadav expressed that scattered elections for Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and local bodies have been a hurdle in the nation's progress, citing the high expenditures and disruptions. The bill is expected to bring coherence and efficiency to the electoral process, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The upcoming Winter session of Parliament is set to witness the introduction of this groundbreaking legislation, which advocates for synchronized elections across India, fostering a united effort among the country's 145 crore citizens for comprehensive development.

