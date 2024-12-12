Left Menu

India's Ambitious 'One Nation, One Election' Initiative Gains Cabinet Approval

The Union Cabinet's approval of the 'One Nation, One Election' bill has been lauded by Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister, Satya Kumar Yadav. The bill aims to streamline India's electoral process to promote uninterrupted development, support the vision for a developed India by 2047, and reduce election costs.

India's Union Cabinet has given the green light to the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, a move that has been praised by Andhra Pradesh's Health Minister, Satya Kumar Yadav. The bill's approval, seen as a significant push for uninterrupted development, highlights the government's commitment to achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Health Minister Yadav expressed that scattered elections for Lok Sabha, State Assemblies, and local bodies have been a hurdle in the nation's progress, citing the high expenditures and disruptions. The bill is expected to bring coherence and efficiency to the electoral process, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

The upcoming Winter session of Parliament is set to witness the introduction of this groundbreaking legislation, which advocates for synchronized elections across India, fostering a united effort among the country's 145 crore citizens for comprehensive development.

