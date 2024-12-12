New Lithuanian Leader Faces Political Turmoil Amid Charges of Antisemitism

The new centre-left government of Lithuania, spearheaded by Social Democrat Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, officially took office on Thursday. This administration includes a controversial party leader facing trial over antisemitic statements, a cloud over an agenda set to overhaul tax policies and bolster health and education services.

Paluckas' government has committed to supporting Ukraine financially, allocating at least 0.25% of Lithuania's GDP annually, while maintaining defence expenditure at 3.5%. It also takes a firm stance against Russia, citing China's growing influence as a threat to national security in its newly approved manifesto.

In the recent elections, the Social Democrats gained control of parliament by forming a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn and For Lithuania parties. Controversy surrounds Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis, who resigned amidst impeachment proceedings triggered by antisemitic accusations, though he disputes the charges.

