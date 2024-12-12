Left Menu

New Lithuanian Leader Faces Political Turmoil Amid Charges of Antisemitism

Lithuania's new centre-left government, led by Social Democrat Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, has taken office. The administration aims to improve tax policies, health, and education while supporting Ukraine. It also faces internal challenges, including antisemitic accusations against a coalition party leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

The new centre-left government of Lithuania, spearheaded by Social Democrat Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas, officially took office on Thursday. This administration includes a controversial party leader facing trial over antisemitic statements, a cloud over an agenda set to overhaul tax policies and bolster health and education services.

Paluckas' government has committed to supporting Ukraine financially, allocating at least 0.25% of Lithuania's GDP annually, while maintaining defence expenditure at 3.5%. It also takes a firm stance against Russia, citing China's growing influence as a threat to national security in its newly approved manifesto.

In the recent elections, the Social Democrats gained control of parliament by forming a coalition with the Nemunas Dawn and For Lithuania parties. Controversy surrounds Nemunas Dawn leader Remigijus Zemaitaitis, who resigned amidst impeachment proceedings triggered by antisemitic accusations, though he disputes the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

