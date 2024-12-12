Left Menu

Congress MPs Protest Over Time Allocation in Rajya Sabha

Congress MPs, led by Pramod Tiwari, raised concerns with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar about opposition leaders not being given time to speak, citing Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's limited speaking time. They also protested over various issues, including bribe allegations and regional law and order failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:12 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:12 IST
Congress MPs Protest Over Time Allocation in Rajya Sabha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Congress MPs met with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to express their concerns over the limited speaking time allocated to opposition leaders in the House. Party leader Pramod Tiwari highlighted that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not given adequate opportunity to voice crucial issues.

The Congress leaders pointed out discrepancies in speaking times, citing extended durations granted to ruling party leaders like JP Nadda and HD Deve Gowda. They expressed dissatisfaction over Kharge's curtailed speech despite attempts to address pressing matters such as alleged bribery involving the Adani Group and failures in law and order.

This confrontation occurs amid heightened tensions, as opposition leaders file a no-trust motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, accusing him of partisan behavior. Meanwhile, JP Nadda countered by stating Kharge was given speaking chances but didn't utilize them, and criticized his lack of engagement in committee meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024