Congress MPs Protest Over Time Allocation in Rajya Sabha
Congress MPs, led by Pramod Tiwari, raised concerns with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar about opposition leaders not being given time to speak, citing Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge's limited speaking time. They also protested over various issues, including bribe allegations and regional law and order failures.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political move, Congress MPs met with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to express their concerns over the limited speaking time allocated to opposition leaders in the House. Party leader Pramod Tiwari highlighted that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not given adequate opportunity to voice crucial issues.
The Congress leaders pointed out discrepancies in speaking times, citing extended durations granted to ruling party leaders like JP Nadda and HD Deve Gowda. They expressed dissatisfaction over Kharge's curtailed speech despite attempts to address pressing matters such as alleged bribery involving the Adani Group and failures in law and order.
This confrontation occurs amid heightened tensions, as opposition leaders file a no-trust motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, accusing him of partisan behavior. Meanwhile, JP Nadda countered by stating Kharge was given speaking chances but didn't utilize them, and criticized his lack of engagement in committee meetings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Important for Congress to come to power as it will help implement people's agenda across country: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Below expectation performance in state elections a challenge for us: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Must prepare a year in advance for assembly polls, scrutinise electoral rolls: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Political Turmoil Unfolds as Opposition Leaders Plan Visit to Sambhal
RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar displays unwarranted sycophancy towards govt within House and outside: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge.