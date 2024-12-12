Congress MPs Protest Over Time Allocation in Rajya Sabha

In a significant political move, Congress MPs met with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar to express their concerns over the limited speaking time allocated to opposition leaders in the House. Party leader Pramod Tiwari highlighted that Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge was not given adequate opportunity to voice crucial issues.

The Congress leaders pointed out discrepancies in speaking times, citing extended durations granted to ruling party leaders like JP Nadda and HD Deve Gowda. They expressed dissatisfaction over Kharge's curtailed speech despite attempts to address pressing matters such as alleged bribery involving the Adani Group and failures in law and order.

This confrontation occurs amid heightened tensions, as opposition leaders file a no-trust motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar, accusing him of partisan behavior. Meanwhile, JP Nadda countered by stating Kharge was given speaking chances but didn't utilize them, and criticized his lack of engagement in committee meetings.

