Tunisia's Controversial Trial: Opposition Leaders Sentenced

A Tunisian court has sentenced leading opposition figures to prison terms ranging from 13 to 66 years, marking the culmination of a high-profile trial involving allegations of conspiracy against state security, as reported by Tunisian media.

Citing critics, activists have labeled the case as a politically motivated maneuver. President Kais Saied, who has faced accusations of eroding freedoms in Tunisia following the Arab Spring, stands at the center of these allegations.

The trial implicated former diplomats, business leaders, and journalists. Human Rights Watch claims Saied's government has used arrests to stifle dissent. Many implicated have been jailed, while others fled abroad.

