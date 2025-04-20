Tunisia's Controversial Trial: Opposition Leaders Sentenced
In Tunisia, a court has sentenced opposition figures to lengthy prison terms in a trial accused of being politically motivated. Critics argue that the case is an attempt by President Kais Saied to suppress dissent, with many defendants facing charges related to conspiracy against state security.
- Country:
- Tunisia
A Tunisian court has sentenced leading opposition figures to prison terms ranging from 13 to 66 years, marking the culmination of a high-profile trial involving allegations of conspiracy against state security, as reported by Tunisian media.
Citing critics, activists have labeled the case as a politically motivated maneuver. President Kais Saied, who has faced accusations of eroding freedoms in Tunisia following the Arab Spring, stands at the center of these allegations.
The trial implicated former diplomats, business leaders, and journalists. Human Rights Watch claims Saied's government has used arrests to stifle dissent. Many implicated have been jailed, while others fled abroad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Myanmar: Earthquake Devastation and Political Turmoil
Haryana's Political Landscape: Controversies and Developments
Georgia's Last-Minute Bill Tackles Wrongful Convictions and Political Motives
Global Political Movements and Conflicts
West Bengal Court Orders Peaceful Ram Navami Rallies Amid Political Tensions