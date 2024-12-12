Left Menu

Blinken's Diplomatic Balancing Act in Turkey: Resolving Syrian Tensions

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Turkey to discuss the situation in Syria, focusing on tensions between U.S.-backed Kurdish forces and Turkey-backed rebels. The meetings with Turkish officials will address counterterrorism and regional stability while navigating the complex interests of both nations.

Updated: 12-12-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:15 IST
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to arrive in Turkey for discussions aimed at stabilizing Syria, with a primary focus on the conflict between U.S.-aligned Kurdish forces and Turkey-supported rebels in the north.

Following his visit to Jordan, Blinken will meet with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. Talks will center around the strained relations due to differing support for Syrian factions, particularly the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces seen by Turkey as affiliated with the PKK, a banned organization.

The dialogue will also include counterterrorism and regional security as key topics. Turkey has expressed its readiness to support a stable Syria but remains adamant about its concerns over Kurdish movements near its borders. Recent military actions by Turkey highlight ongoing tensions and the fragile balance in the region.

