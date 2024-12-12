NATO's Urgent Call: Preparing for a New Era of Defense

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte delivered a stark warning, asserting that Russian President Vladimir Putin aims to erase Ukraine and may target other European regions next. Rutte emphasized the need for enhanced defense spending as he addressed experts at the Carnegie Europe think-tank in Brussels.

Highlighting Russia's past aggressive maneuvers, including incidents in Georgia, Crimea, and Ukraine, Rutte urged a transition to a wartime mindset. He pointed out the escalating Russian military expenditure and support from countries like China and Iran.

Rutte further detailed hostile Russian actions, such as cyber-attacks and attempts to destabilize Europe. He called for increased European defense investment and urged governments to engage the defense industry in boosting production to counter emerging threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)