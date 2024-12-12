Controversy Brews Over 'One Nation, One Election' Bill

After the Union Cabinet approved the 'One Nation, One Election' bill, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned the decision, calling it a "sinister conspiracy" against states' rights. He stressed the lack of consultation with opposition parties, describing the move as undemocratic and an attempt to impose the BJP's will.

Siddaramaiah warned that the bill assaults the federal structure and parliamentary democracy, further weakening democratic foundations during a time when electoral reforms are needed. He pledged that Karnataka's government might follow Kerala's lead in opposing the bill, potentially consulting with the Congress High Command to adopt a resolution.

The Chief Minister also criticized the proposal for failing to address political crises that arise when ruling parties lose their majority. He argued that democratic principles require fresh elections rather than allowing minority governments to continue. Amendments to key laws and the Constitution would be necessary, and resources of the Election Commission are inadequate for simultaneous elections.

Despite the backlash, BJP leaders deemed the initiative essential, addressing financial strains from frequent elections and aiming to boost voter turnout. They argue 'One Nation, One Election' streamlines costs and reflects the need for unified electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)