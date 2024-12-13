Left Menu

Nation Remembers Heroes of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack

Dignitaries commemorated the 2001 terror attack on India's Parliament, honoring fallen heroes including security personnel and a TV journalist. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other officials, attended the event held at Samvidhan Sadan to pay floral tributes and salute the victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2024 10:41 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 10:08 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar Image Credit: Twitter(@VPIndia)
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn ceremony, top Indian leaders including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, marking its 23rd anniversary. The officials laid floral tributes at Samvidhan Sadan, honoring those who sacrificed their lives.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among the attendees who remembered the brave personnel killed during the attack. A moment of silence followed a ceremonial salute by CISF personnel, showcasing a unified front in remembrance.

The attack, executed by five armed terrorists, was thwarted by the commendable efforts of Parliament Security Service, CRPF, and Delhi Police, preventing any terrorists from infiltrating the building. Interaction with the families of the deceased heroes highlighted the nation's gratitude and respect for their sacrifice.

