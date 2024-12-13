Nation Remembers Heroes of 2001 Parliament Terror Attack
Dignitaries commemorated the 2001 terror attack on India's Parliament, honoring fallen heroes including security personnel and a TV journalist. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, along with other officials, attended the event held at Samvidhan Sadan to pay floral tributes and salute the victims.
- Country:
- India
In a solemn ceremony, top Indian leaders including Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gathered to pay homage to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, marking its 23rd anniversary. The officials laid floral tributes at Samvidhan Sadan, honoring those who sacrificed their lives.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi were among the attendees who remembered the brave personnel killed during the attack. A moment of silence followed a ceremonial salute by CISF personnel, showcasing a unified front in remembrance.
The attack, executed by five armed terrorists, was thwarted by the commendable efforts of Parliament Security Service, CRPF, and Delhi Police, preventing any terrorists from infiltrating the building. Interaction with the families of the deceased heroes highlighted the nation's gratitude and respect for their sacrifice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Important for Congress to come to power as it will help implement people's agenda across country: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Below expectation performance in state elections a challenge for us: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Key Visit to Arunachal Pradesh
Must prepare a year in advance for assembly polls, scrutinise electoral rolls: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Rahul accuses Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being reluctant to help victims of Wayanad landslides.