Prabowo's Proposal: A Step Backwards for Indonesian Democracy?

In a bold suggestion that has sparked considerable debate, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto has proposed eliminating one of the country's two nationwide elections. He argues this change could significantly cut costs and redirect funds towards needed educational upgrades and meals for schools.

Prabowo advocates for regional legislatures, rather than direct public votes, to appoint mayors and governors, a model that mirrors governance styles from Indonesia's authoritarian past. His latest proposal echoes the 'New Order' era under Suharto, his former father-in-law, during which Prabowo served as special forces commander.

Despite the potential fiscal advantages, experts and political activists express concerns over democracy's health in Indonesia. They warn that such changes could diminish electoral accountability and empower Prabowo, considering his history and his smooth climb to power by forming a nearly unanimous parliamentary coalition. While Prabowo's office hasn't commented on formal proposals to amend the election laws, political analyst Yoes C. Kenawas laments the idea, labeling it a threat to democratic progress.

