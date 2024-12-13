Francois Bayrou: The Centrist Contender for France's Next Prime Minister

In a critical junction for French politics, centrist politician Francois Bayrou is emerging as a potential successor to acting Prime Minister Michel Barnier. Scheduled to meet President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace, his candidature comes amid a turbulent political atmosphere.

Macron, who initially planned to appoint a new head of government within 48 hours, has delayed the nomination to today. The outgoing cabinet, led by Barnier, faced a parliamentary topple backed by far-right and leftist lawmakers.

This development marks France's second major political crisis in half a year, following Barnier's recent resignation, raising the stakes for Macron's forthcoming decision.

