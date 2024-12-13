Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' concept, labeling it as a move to undermine democracy. Despite the Union Cabinet's approval of a constitutional amendment bill, Raut points to federal challenges and past failures to warn against this approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:01 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:01 IST
Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp criticism of the BJP's recent proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has denounced the 'one nation, one election' initiative as undemocratic. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed a constitutional amendment bill to enable simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections on Thursday.

The Cabinet's decision includes two draft legislations, one of which aims to amend laws pertaining to three Union territories with legislative assemblies to synchronize them with the Constitution amendment bill. Raut contends that the BJP's push for this initiative is driven by self-interest.

Raut, speaking to reporters, emphasized the challenges of implementing such a system in a country with diverse social and geographical variations. He argued that issues at the state and national levels are distinct, calling into question how uniform elections could respect these differences. He also criticized the government's decision to delay the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, attributing it to fear of potential electoral defeat. Raut reminded that history is unforgiving to those who have challenged the Constitution or federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024