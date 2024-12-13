Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

In a sharp criticism of the BJP's recent proposal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has denounced the 'one nation, one election' initiative as undemocratic. The Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, endorsed a constitutional amendment bill to enable simultaneous Lok Sabha and state assembly elections on Thursday.

The Cabinet's decision includes two draft legislations, one of which aims to amend laws pertaining to three Union territories with legislative assemblies to synchronize them with the Constitution amendment bill. Raut contends that the BJP's push for this initiative is driven by self-interest.

Raut, speaking to reporters, emphasized the challenges of implementing such a system in a country with diverse social and geographical variations. He argued that issues at the state and national levels are distinct, calling into question how uniform elections could respect these differences. He also criticized the government's decision to delay the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections, attributing it to fear of potential electoral defeat. Raut reminded that history is unforgiving to those who have challenged the Constitution or federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)