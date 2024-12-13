Impeachment Calls Surge in South Korea Amid Political Turmoil
South Korean politics is in turmoil as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung calls for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his abortive martial law attempt. Despite surviving an earlier impeachment effort, Yoon faces increasing pressure, including dissent within his own party. Parliament will vote again amid national unrest.
South Korea's political sphere is in turmoil as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung advocates for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, prompted by his short-lived martial law decree.
After surviving an earlier impeachment bid thanks to his party's support, Yoon now confronts heightened dissent, even from within his ranks. The parliamentary vote looming on Saturday is crucial in determining his future.
Meanwhile, diplomatic and economic repercussions loom large, with international allies expressing concerns over stability after the decree. South Korea's financial markets have managed some resilience, but the uncertainty continues to weigh heavily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea Faces Financial Turmoil Amid Martial Law Declaration
South Korea's Night of Political Chaos: Martial Law and Public Outcry
South Korea's parliament impeaches 4 officials as a vote on impeaching Yoon over his martial law declaration looms, reports AP.
Political Crisis in South Korea: President Yoon Faces Impeachment Threats
Political Crisis in France: Barnier's Resignation Shakes Macron's Leadership