Left Menu

Impeachment Calls Surge in South Korea Amid Political Turmoil

South Korean politics is in turmoil as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung calls for the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol following his abortive martial law attempt. Despite surviving an earlier impeachment effort, Yoon faces increasing pressure, including dissent within his own party. Parliament will vote again amid national unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:19 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:19 IST
Impeachment Calls Surge in South Korea Amid Political Turmoil
Lee Jae-myung

South Korea's political sphere is in turmoil as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung advocates for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, prompted by his short-lived martial law decree.

After surviving an earlier impeachment bid thanks to his party's support, Yoon now confronts heightened dissent, even from within his ranks. The parliamentary vote looming on Saturday is crucial in determining his future.

Meanwhile, diplomatic and economic repercussions loom large, with international allies expressing concerns over stability after the decree. South Korea's financial markets have managed some resilience, but the uncertainty continues to weigh heavily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024