Impeachment Calls Surge in South Korea Amid Political Turmoil

South Korea's political sphere is in turmoil as opposition leader Lee Jae-myung advocates for President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment, prompted by his short-lived martial law decree.

After surviving an earlier impeachment bid thanks to his party's support, Yoon now confronts heightened dissent, even from within his ranks. The parliamentary vote looming on Saturday is crucial in determining his future.

Meanwhile, diplomatic and economic repercussions loom large, with international allies expressing concerns over stability after the decree. South Korea's financial markets have managed some resilience, but the uncertainty continues to weigh heavily.

