Empowering Farmers: Haryana's Call for MSP Procurement Across Borders
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, urges the Punjab government to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), emphasizing farmers' rights. He criticized the Congress and AAP for neglecting farmer empowerment, while praising PM Modi's historic contributions. Farmers continue to protest for MSP, highlighting regional tensions.
Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has made a public appeal for the Punjab government to commit to purchasing crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), underscoring the importance of supporting farmers' rights. Saini emphasized that Haryana is already procuring all crops at MSP and it's essential for Punjab to follow suit.
During discussions with the press at a handicraft exhibition, Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to farmer welfare over the past decade, labeling them as historic. He criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to adequately address farmer empowerment.
Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal remains on a fast-unto-death to demand legal MSP guarantees. Protests by farmers under various banners continue at the Punjab-Haryana border, intensifying calls for government action to meet their demands.
