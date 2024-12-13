Left Menu

Empowering Farmers: Haryana's Call for MSP Procurement Across Borders

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, urges the Punjab government to purchase crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), emphasizing farmers' rights. He criticized the Congress and AAP for neglecting farmer empowerment, while praising PM Modi's historic contributions. Farmers continue to protest for MSP, highlighting regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:21 IST
Empowering Farmers: Haryana's Call for MSP Procurement Across Borders
Saini
  • Country:
  • India

Haryana's Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini, has made a public appeal for the Punjab government to commit to purchasing crops at Minimum Support Price (MSP), underscoring the importance of supporting farmers' rights. Saini emphasized that Haryana is already procuring all crops at MSP and it's essential for Punjab to follow suit.

During discussions with the press at a handicraft exhibition, Saini lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contributions to farmer welfare over the past decade, labeling them as historic. He criticized the Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to adequately address farmer empowerment.

Meanwhile, farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal remains on a fast-unto-death to demand legal MSP guarantees. Protests by farmers under various banners continue at the Punjab-Haryana border, intensifying calls for government action to meet their demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024