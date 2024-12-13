Opposition Accuses BJP of Silencing Voices and Avoiding Adani Debate

In a sharp critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajya Sabha Member and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji accused the government of stifling opposition voices in parliament. The allegations surfaced after it emerged that Dalit President of India was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Maji emphasized that the BJP is preventing discussions on pressing issues like the Adani controversy and accused them of derailing the democratic process. She also pointed out that leaders and members of the opposition, particularly those belonging to marginalized communities such as Dalits and farmers, are often not given a platform to voice their opinions in the legislative assembly.

Earlier today, a no-confidence motion filed by the INDIA bloc against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar added fuel to the fire, following a heated exchange with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The Chairman asserted his dedication to the nation while accusing the opposition of undermining the constitution. This tumultuous session, commencing November 25, is scheduled to continue till December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)