Opposition Accuses BJP of Silencing Voices and Avoiding Adani Debate

JMM MP Mahua Maji criticizes BJP for stifling opposition and Dalit voices in parliament. She highlights non-invitation of Dalit President to new Parliament inauguration and refusal to discuss Adani issue. A no-confidence motion against RS Chairman stirs more unrest in ongoing Winter Parliament Session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:23 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:23 IST
Rajya Sabha Member and JMM MP Mahua Maji (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp critique of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rajya Sabha Member and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MP Mahua Maji accused the government of stifling opposition voices in parliament. The allegations surfaced after it emerged that Dalit President of India was not invited to the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

Maji emphasized that the BJP is preventing discussions on pressing issues like the Adani controversy and accused them of derailing the democratic process. She also pointed out that leaders and members of the opposition, particularly those belonging to marginalized communities such as Dalits and farmers, are often not given a platform to voice their opinions in the legislative assembly.

Earlier today, a no-confidence motion filed by the INDIA bloc against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar added fuel to the fire, following a heated exchange with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge. The Chairman asserted his dedication to the nation while accusing the opposition of undermining the constitution. This tumultuous session, commencing November 25, is scheduled to continue till December 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)

